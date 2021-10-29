There is room to accommodate William Saliba, Ben White and Gabriel, feels Mikel Arteta

Now at Olympique Marseille, Saliba has become arguably one of the best defenders in France with him earning rave reviews for his performances for the Ligue 1 giants. It saw raised questions about his future at Arsenal but Mikel Arteta has admitted that the club is in touch with Saliba and Marseille, and are keeping an eye on the Frenchman’s performances. Not only that, the Arsenal boss added that he believes that there is “room to accommodate” Saliba, Ben White and Gabriel in the first-team somewhere down the line.