Reports | Tottenham considering letting Dele Alli leave as midfielder is not in club’s plans

With a new manager at the helm, many expected Dele Alli to find his footing for Tottenham again and push on but things haven’t quite worked out for the midfielder. Instead, Alli has struggled to find the net with just one goal in the league this season, but the bigger problem is the fact that the midfielder hasn’t played since the loss to Arsenal. The 25-year-old was subbed off at half-time and has failed to make a single appearance since.