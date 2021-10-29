Reports | Tottenham considering letting Dele Alli leave as midfielder is not in club’s plans
Today at 4:53 PM
According to the Athletic, Tottenham are looking to let Dele Alli leave the club as he is not in Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans although his potential destination is unknown. The 25-year-old has struggled to play consistently for the North London side with just six league appearances so far this term.
With a new manager at the helm, many expected Dele Alli to find his footing for Tottenham again and push on but things haven’t quite worked out for the midfielder. Instead, Alli has struggled to find the net with just one goal in the league this season, but the bigger problem is the fact that the midfielder hasn’t played since the loss to Arsenal. The 25-year-old was subbed off at half-time and has failed to make a single appearance since.
Things have now changed though as the Athletic has reported that Tottenham are now actively looking to offload Alli in the near future. The club was looking to bring him back into the fold after a tough time under Jose Mourinho, but the situation has changed and Alli is set to leave now. The report has indicated that Daniel Levy, the Tottenham chairman, is willing to sanction a move for the 25-year-old.
However, Spurs might find it tough to find the right suitor for the midfielder as while Paris Saint-Germain were once heavily linked, the club has since signed several players that has reportedly seen them step out of the race. But Newcastle United are reportedly interested and Alli has attracted interest from Germany and Italy in the past although there has been nothing concrete.
