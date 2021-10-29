Liverpool game wasn't easy to watch, admits Wayne Rooney

Pressure was starting to mount on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he sought to reverse the fortunes of the Manchester club in the Premier League after they were on a three-game winless run. United had a point to prove to establish themselves as a team that could challenge for the league and beating Liverpool would have been the kind of statement of intent they wanted to issue to the rest of the teams.

It did not go according to plan for the Red Devils as Liverpool handed out a humiliating 5-0 loss to add further pressure on the team and the manager. Goals from Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and a hattrick for Mohamed Salah. United’s terrible day at the office was compounded by the fact that Paul Pogba was sent off in the 60th minute after coming on as a substitute at halftime. Wayne Rooney stressed the fact that the players have to question themselves and examine why too many players didn't put in sufficient effort defensively.

“The Liverpool game wasn’t easy to watch. I’m seeing too many players not willing to run back, not willing to defend and not willing to put everything on the line for that club and that’s not acceptable. Those players need to be hurt, need to feel when you lose games how much it hurts you. There is a big responsibility on those players. They are world-class players, international players and a club like United need more,” Rooney told reporters in an interview.

"The players have to question themselves. It’s too easy for the manager to take all the stick when those players are being paid a lot of money to do the job and I don’t think they’re doing it well enough. Obviously there’s pressure on Ole - everyone can see that. But I know Ole and he’s a fighter. He’ll keep doing the right things, believing in what he believes in, and trying to get more out of those players," he added.