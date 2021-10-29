It's been a difficult week but have to fight back, admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United is currently enduring a rough run of results in the Premier League as they are currently seventh in the league standings and are eight points behind leaders Chelsea. The Norwegian coach's position at the helm of United is under severe pressure after they were battered by Liverpool this previous week at Old Trafford. The 5-0 defeat to Liverpool leaves the Red Devils on a four-game winless run in the league and Solskjaer will hope to turn the fortunes of the club around starting this week as they face Tottenham on Saturday.