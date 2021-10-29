It's been a difficult week but have to fight back, admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 7:32 PM
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjer has admitted that the past week has been very difficult on the back of a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool but vowed to give it a good shot and fight back. The Norwegian's position is under intense scrutiny following the loss to the Reds at Old Trafford.
Manchester United is currently enduring a rough run of results in the Premier League as they are currently seventh in the league standings and are eight points behind leaders Chelsea. The Norwegian coach's position at the helm of United is under severe pressure after they were battered by Liverpool this previous week at Old Trafford. The 5-0 defeat to Liverpool leaves the Red Devils on a four-game winless run in the league and Solskjaer will hope to turn the fortunes of the club around starting this week as they face Tottenham on Saturday.
The Red Devils face a daunting set of fixtures in upcoming weeks as they face Spurs, Atalanta, Manchester City, Watford, Villarreal, Chelsea, and Arsenal across all competitions. The Norwegian faces a crucial period in the middle of the season and has to achieve quality results amidst talks that he could be replaced if he fails to do so. Solskjaer fielded questions from the media before the game against Spurs and reiterated the need to bounce back from the defeat and deal with the setbacks.
"I've been through some very bad moments as a player here, and when I've been a manager I've dealt with setbacks," Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday. "There have been two or three crises at least since I became manager here and one thing I can say is I'll always give it a good shot and fight back,” Solskjaer told reporters in his pre-match press conference.
"It's been a difficult week, of course. We've had to deal with the result and performance against Liverpool which we know wasn't good enough and that's something that footballers have to deal with, that's why we're in this game. We've had a good week on the training field," he added.
