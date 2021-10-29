Have a great relationship with Xavi Hernandez, reveals Joan Laporta

Ronald Koeman was appointed as the manager of Barcelona in August 2020 after he left his post in charge of the Netherlands national football team but Koeman's time in charge of the Spanish giants have been disappointing. That is as the Camp Nou side failed to qualify beyond the round of 16 in the Champions League and finished a disappointing third in La Liga last campaign. The 58-year-old was ultimately relieved of his managerial duties on Wednesday after the shock defeat to Rayo Vallecano.