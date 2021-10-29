Have a great relationship with Xavi Hernandez, reveals Joan Laporta
Today at 7:12 PM
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that he enjoys a great relationship with Xavi Hernandez and admitted that his opinion of him as a manager is reaffirmed by glowing endorsements from people who know him better. Xavi is the favourite to be the next manager of the Catalan club.
Ronald Koeman was appointed as the manager of Barcelona in August 2020 after he left his post in charge of the Netherlands national football team but Koeman's time in charge of the Spanish giants have been disappointing. That is as the Camp Nou side failed to qualify beyond the round of 16 in the Champions League and finished a disappointing third in La Liga last campaign. The 58-year-old was ultimately relieved of his managerial duties on Wednesday after the shock defeat to Rayo Vallecano.
Reports of the Dutch manager's imminent sacking have been widespread throughout the campaign due to the club's poor results with him eventually losing his job. However, Koeman departs with Barcelona currently in ninth place and is nine points behind leaders Real Sociedad. However, while an interim manager has been appointed, Barcelona legend Xavi is currently in charge of Qatari club Al-Sadd is the frontrunner to succeed Koeman and Blaugrana president Laporta has heaped praise on him.
“My opinion about Xavi as a manager is he is in a process learning, evolving. I have really good references from close people who know him better than me in that way. I talked with him two months ago when we gave Ronald Koeman this confidence because I understand that we had to give him those months, the team needed some time to recover,” Laporta told reporters.
"I have a great relationship with Xavi, I have been speaking with him in the last month, I know his opinion about this squad, what he thinks has to happen. We talk as two friends and in this case my opinion is a really good one," he added
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.