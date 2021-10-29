Cristiano Ronaldo needs love and respect but was scapegoat at Juve, asserts Patrice Evra

Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Juventus in the summer of 2018 for a fee of €100 million from Real Madrid and the mercurial Portuguese continued his prolific scoring rate with the Italian club as he scored 101 goals and provided 22 assists in 134 appearances. The 36-year-old was instrumental in helping the club win two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia, with him also winning two Serie A Footballer of the Year trophies. But at the same time, there were consistent chatter about how the team was built around him which impeded performances.