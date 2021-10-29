Christian Eriksen to be sold by Inter with defibrillator keeping him out of action

But during the summer, in the Euro 2020 tournament, the attacking midfielder collapsed on the field during Denmark's opening match against Finland. His compatriots surrounded their team-mate and helped medical personnel to resuscitate him back onto the pitch and Eriksen was stretchered off, taken to the hospital where he was stabilized and eventually recovered. However, since then, the Danish midfielder has been living with a defibrillator, after it had been fitted to stop another cardiac arrest in the future.