Christian Eriksen to be sold by Inter with defibrillator keeping him out of action
Today at 4:22 PM
Inter have confirmed that they are looking at possible options to sell Christian Eriksen to a team in another country so that the midfielder can prolong his playing career. Eriksen will not be allowed to play in Italy as players are unable to play in competitive matches with such equipment.
Christian Eriksen left Tottenham to join Inter Milan in the winter transfer window of 2020 as his deal with the Premier League side was set to expire in less than six months. The Danish midfielder signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Inter but he struggled to establish himself initially under Antonio Conte. Eventually, the 29-year-old earned the trust of the Italian coach and made 60 appearances for the Nerazzurri and helped the club achieve Scudetto glory last season.
But during the summer, in the Euro 2020 tournament, the attacking midfielder collapsed on the field during Denmark's opening match against Finland. His compatriots surrounded their team-mate and helped medical personnel to resuscitate him back onto the pitch and Eriksen was stretchered off, taken to the hospital where he was stabilized and eventually recovered. However, since then, the Danish midfielder has been living with a defibrillator, after it had been fitted to stop another cardiac arrest in the future.
As a result, Eriksen will not be allowed to play in Serie A as the country's rules prevent him from playing in competitive matches which is why the midfielder is yet to play for the Nerazzurri this season. However, Inter Milan have now confirmed their intentions to move the midfielder on for his future in a statement that included their financial results for the year.
"With reference to the registration rights of the player Eriksen (whose book value at 30 June 2021 was €18.3 million (£15m/$21m)), it should be noted that following a serious injury occurred during the European Championships in June 2021, the same was temporarily inhibited by the Italian medical authority from sporting activity for the current season.”
"Although the current conditions of the player are not such as to allow the achievement of sporting fitness in Italy, the same could instead be achieved in other countries where therefore the player could resume competitive activity."
