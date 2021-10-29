Barcelona will win Champions League, La Liga and Copa de Rey this season, claims Joan Gaspart
Today at 7:45 PM
Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart believes that the La Liga giants will win the Champions League, Copa de Rey and the La Liga trophies this season despite their situation. The Camp Nou side currently sit ninth on the La Liga table and are also third in their Champions League group.
Despite the fact that Barcelona and Ronald Koeman walked away with the Copa de Rey at the end of the 2020/21 season, there was a lot of doubt surrounding the Dutchman’s tenure at the club. The rumours and reports have continued to float especially as Barcelona continued to struggle with their performances. Eventually, a poor start in the Champions League and back-to-back losses in the league broke the straw on the camel’s back with Koeman sacked.
The Dutch manager leaves with the club in ninth position in the league and third in their Champions League group with Xavi and Roberto Martinez reportedly set to replace Koeman at the helm. But despite all that, Joan Gaspart believes that the club can still win the “Champions League, La Liga” and “the Copa del Rey”. The former Barcelona president also added that he believes that he has “seen more difficult things in football” take place.
"Barcelona will win the Champions League, La Liga, because there is still a lot of championship left, and the Copa del Rey, because it has not yet started. Although one can be wrong, without optimism one is very unhappy. I have seen more difficult things in football," Gaspart said, reported Goal.
“I hope that in the future we will aspire to the maximum, but I have already told you that it is never easy to win the great titles. If we don't succeed, we will have to qualify to compete in them next year."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.