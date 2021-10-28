Slowly but surely I feel more at home here, reveals Cristian Romero
Today at 8:40 PM
Tottenham star Cristian Romero has admitted that slowly but surely he is feeling more comfortable in his new surroundings in London after starting the last three Premier League matches. Romero joined Spurs from Atalanta over the summer by signing a five-year deal amidst interest from several clubs.
Cristian Romero joined Tottenham in the summer transfer window for a reported fee of £47 million making him the second-biggest signing for Spurs after Tanguy Ndombele. Romero made 42 appearances for Atalanta while scoring three goals and providing five assists during his time at the club. He had less than a stellar start to his Spurs career, as he was forced to train in Croatia for a spell after travelling to a red-list country during the previous international break last month.
Spurs coach Nuno Espirito Santo was hesitant to rely on the 23-year-old in the early part of the season, but the defender has slowly begun to establish himself as one of the first names on the team sheet. The Argentina international has started the last three games for the Lilywhites in the Premier League and displayed impressive performances in all of them. The 23-year-old spoke about life in his new surroundings and how he has adapted to it.
"Slowly but surely, I'm feeling more at home here. It's not something that would happen overnight and every change of environment requires a period of adapting. I'm feeling good at the moment and hopefully I can continue playing at this level. Gio [Lo Celso] has helped me to settle in and I like having him as a team-mate for both club and country,” Romero told Sky Sports.
“He's a very good friend and clearly it helps having people like him here as we play together for Argentina but he didn't influence my decision to join. It was fully my decision to come to Tottenham as it's a big club playing in the best league in the world," he added.
