Slowly but surely I feel more at home here, reveals Cristian Romero

Spurs coach Nuno Espirito Santo was hesitant to rely on the 23-year-old in the early part of the season, but the defender has slowly begun to establish himself as one of the first names on the team sheet. The Argentina international has started the last three games for the Lilywhites in the Premier League and displayed impressive performances in all of them. The 23-year-old spoke about life in his new surroundings and how he has adapted to it.