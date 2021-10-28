Romelu Lukaku always had Chelsea in his head, admits Federico Pastorello

“The market can offer you certain opportunities. I consider them like trains passing and when the right train stops at the right place, you need to step in and leave. I could tell summer 2021 would be an important market for him. Three or four top clubs were looking for important strikers and on the market there was not one for each club. During his last season at Man United he always had Chelsea in his head. Real Madrid as well I have to admit,” Pastorello told Sky Sports.