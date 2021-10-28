Reports | Xavi Hernandez to be appointed as Ronald Koeman's replacement at Barcelona
Today at 2:57 PM
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Al Sadd manager Xavi Hernandez will be offered to take the reins over the vacant head coach position after Ronald Koeman was sacked on Wednesday night. Reports have indicated that Xavi is interested in taking over as manager for the Catalan club.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Xavi is in talks with his former club to take over as their head coach after Ronald Koeman was relieved of his post on Wednesday night following the shock defeat to Rayo Vallecano. The 41-year-old who is currently in charge of the Qatari club Al Sadd is keen on making a return to the Camp Nou and negotiations are underway to release him from his contract with the Qatari team.
Xavi who is regarded as one of the best players Barcelona has ever produced rose through the ranks of La Masia and made 767 appearances for the club before departing for Al Sadd in 2015. The 41-year-old scored 85 goals and provided 185 assists during his time at the club and helped the Blaugrana claim 27 trophies including eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.
It is understood that the Barcelona board has been in talks with Xavi over the job in recent talks with Koeman's departure becoming an inevitability over the past few weeks. The appointment may not be made in time before Sunday's fixture at home against Alaves meaning Sergi Barjuan, the head coach of Barcelona B could be the interim manager for the time being.
