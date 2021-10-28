Reports | Xavi Hernandez to be appointed as Ronald Koeman's replacement at Barcelona

According to Fabrizio Romano, Xavi is in talks with his former club to take over as their head coach after Ronald Koeman was relieved of his post on Wednesday night following the shock defeat to Rayo Vallecano. The 41-year-old who is currently in charge of the Qatari club Al Sadd is keen on making a return to the Camp Nou and negotiations are underway to release him from his contract with the Qatari team.