Reports | Manchester United not concerned at losing Paul Pogba for free next summer
Today at 2:57 PM
According to ESPN, Manchester United are prepared to lose Paul Pogba for free at end of this season as the club have accepted the fact that the midfielder will not sign a new contract. The Frenchman has less than one year left on his current contract and has been heavily linked with a move away.
With Manchester United entering the season having reinforced their squad with three new additions, reports indicated that the board had turned their attention towards contracts. That is especially in light of the fact that five players have contracts that expire at the end of this season including Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba. But while reports have indicated that Lingard has no interest in signing a new deal and no offer has been made to Cavani, Pogba’s future has been up in the air.
The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away ever since he signed for the club and that hasn’t changed as PSG were reportedly keen on signing him during the summer window. But that changed after they brought in Lionel Messi although Pogba still has suitors. However, ESPN has now reported that Manchester United are prepared at losing the Frenchman for free next summer. The club has reportedly offered the midfielder several contract offers but Pogba hasn’t committed yet.
That hasn’t changed this season and now the report has indicated that the club are not concerned at the fact that they could see the 28-year-old leave for free for the second time in his career. But Manchester United are looking at a potential January move in order to try and re-coup some of their fee but also believe that the benefits of having Pogba outweigh the financial boost.
