Reports | Manchester United not concerned at losing Paul Pogba for free next summer

With Manchester United entering the season having reinforced their squad with three new additions, reports indicated that the board had turned their attention towards contracts. That is especially in light of the fact that five players have contracts that expire at the end of this season including Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba. But while reports have indicated that Lingard has no interest in signing a new deal and no offer has been made to Cavani, Pogba’s future has been up in the air.