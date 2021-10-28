Offer from Manchester United was better but Mino Raiola pushed for us, reveals Hans-Joachim Watzke
Today at 3:50 PM
Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has revealed that while Manchester United’s offer to RB Salzburg for Erling Haaland was better but Mino Raiola realised Haaland was better at Dortmund. The Norwegian forward has thrived for the German giants, scoring 70 goals in 69 appearances.
With Erling Haaland lighting up the Champions League in his first full-season at RB Salzburg, it saw interest in the Norwegian forward skyrocket with every goal he scored. It saw Europe’s best sides try to get the young forward to sign for them with Manchester United even bringing him to Old Trafford and to their training ground. But in the end, despite serious interest from England, Italy, Spain and Germany with Borussia Dortmund eventually signing Haaland.
Things so far have gone swimmingly for the two parties with Haaland netting an incredible 70 goals in just 69 appearances and the forward has been superb this season. However, Hans-Joachim Watzke has admitted that Manchester United’s offer “was better” but added that Mino Raiola believed that Dortmund were the better choice. The Dortmund CEO also added that the club helps the younger generation which only made their case.
"The offer from Manchester United was better. However Mino Raiola realised that Erling is better off with us. People notice that gifted people make a breakthrough with us the quickest. That is a resounding argument for the players, the parents of the players and the advisors. We have no inhibitions about letting 17-year-olds play,” Watzke told Sport 1.
