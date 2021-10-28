Offer from Manchester United was better but Mino Raiola pushed for us, reveals Hans-Joachim Watzke

With Erling Haaland lighting up the Champions League in his first full-season at RB Salzburg, it saw interest in the Norwegian forward skyrocket with every goal he scored. It saw Europe’s best sides try to get the young forward to sign for them with Manchester United even bringing him to Old Trafford and to their training ground. But in the end, despite serious interest from England, Italy, Spain and Germany with Borussia Dortmund eventually signing Haaland.