Norwich City are 100 percent behind Daniel Farke and we all have to do better, proclaims Stuart Webber

"Of course (when asked if Daniel Farke had the club’s backing). The situation here isn't down to one person. When we win it's not down to one person, when we lose it's not down to one person. I and the club are 100 per cent behind him. We're in this situation. It's not, 'he's in this situation', or, 'the players are in this situation'. We all are. And we all have to do better because what we're producing at the minute isn't good enough," Webber told Sky Sports.