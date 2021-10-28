Norwich City are 100 percent behind Daniel Farke and we all have to do better, proclaims Stuart Webber
Today at 2:50 PM
In light of Norwich City’s heavy defeat to Chelsea, Sporting Director Stuart Webber has confirmed that the club still support manager Daniel Farke but admitted that things do need to improve. The Canaries sit rock bottom of the Premier League table after nine games with just two points so far.
With Norwich City storming to the Championship title in the 2020/21 season after their ignominious relegation in the 2019/20 season, few expected things to change for the Canaries. That is since the Carrow Road side are a notorious yo-yo club with them making the journey between the first and second tier multiple times over the last decade. However, as their poor start to the current campaign continues with the club still looking for a win, questions have been asked about Daniel Farke.
Yet amidst interest criticism and concern from fans and critics alike, it has seen the club step up and support their manager despite just two points from their opening nine games. Stuart Webber, in a recent interview, admitted that the club are “100 per cent behind him” and believe that things will change. However, Webber, the club’s Sporting Director, also added that they need to do better and “start swinging back”.
"Of course (when asked if Daniel Farke had the club’s backing). The situation here isn't down to one person. When we win it's not down to one person, when we lose it's not down to one person. I and the club are 100 per cent behind him. We're in this situation. It's not, 'he's in this situation', or, 'the players are in this situation'. We all are. And we all have to do better because what we're producing at the minute isn't good enough," Webber told Sky Sports.
"We all have to step up and bite down on the gumshield and start swinging back. What we've produced so far hasn't been good enough and the only people who can change that is us. It's not down to one person.
"It was a difficult day at the office [at Chelsea], an embarrassing defeat for us. For everyone in every part of the club, it hurt a lot and so it should. We've got two options now, we can sulk about it or use that energy to bounce back and prove we can do a lot better and start winning games,” he added.
