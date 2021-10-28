La Liga reports Barcelona fan for aiming racial abuse at Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior joined Real Madrid in 2017 from Flamengo for a reported fee of €46 million, becoming the second most expensive player to be sold in the history of Brazilian football. The Brazilian has gone on to make 131 appearances for the Spanish giants while scoring 21 goals and providing 28 assists across all competitions. The 21-year-old has helped the Los Blancos win one La Liga title, one Supercopa de Espana, and one FIFA Club World Cup. The Madrid star has made a blistering start to the current campaign and been influential for Madrid, as he has had 12 goal-scoring involvements in 13 appearances.