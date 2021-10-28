La Liga reports Barcelona fan for aiming racial abuse at Vinicius Junior
Today at 6:40 PM
La Liga will report a Barcelona fan to the Spanish authorities after he was found to have hurled a racist abuse at Vinicius Junior during Sunday's El Clasico fixture at the Camp Nou. The Brazilian international was chosen to start for Madrid by Carlo Ancelotti in their 2-1 victory over Barcelona.
Vinicius Junior joined Real Madrid in 2017 from Flamengo for a reported fee of €46 million, becoming the second most expensive player to be sold in the history of Brazilian football. The Brazilian has gone on to make 131 appearances for the Spanish giants while scoring 21 goals and providing 28 assists across all competitions. The 21-year-old has helped the Los Blancos win one La Liga title, one Supercopa de Espana, and one FIFA Club World Cup. The Madrid star has made a blistering start to the current campaign and been influential for Madrid, as he has had 12 goal-scoring involvements in 13 appearances.
Vinicius was picked ahead of Eden Hazard to start in the fixture against Barcelona owing to his prolific form. The Brazilian was lively throughout the match and helped his team clutch the victory in hostile territory. Off the pitch, things were not as rosy as he was subject to racist abuse by some section of the home supporters. La Liga has condemned the abuse directed at Vinicius and reported the perpetrators in question to the Spanish authorities. La Liga released a statement explaining their intent to report hate crimes to the relevant authorities.
"In view of the events that took place in the game at the Camp Nou last Sunday, in which a local fan reprimanded Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior with racist insults. LaLiga will proceed to report hate crimes to the local public prosecutor's office in Barcelona in the event that they constitute the offense under Article 510 of the Penal Code. LaLiga will appear as a special accusation of cooperation in the fight against any kind of racist or xenophobic act or behaviour."
