I was embarrassed but now have to redeem ourselves, reveals Marcus Rashford
Today at 3:55 PM
Marcus Rashford has admitted that he needed time away from social media over the past few days after the humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. Rashford revealed that the thrashing from their arch-rivals was unfair to fans and pledged to redeem themselves over the course of the season.
Manchester United faced Liverpool in Premier League action on Sunday as they sought to overturn a winless streak of three in the league. Things could not go worse than planned as Liverpool handed out a 5-0 thrashing which brought Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men to a crashing halt on Sunday. Goals from Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and a Mohamed Salah hattrick ended the game with the Reds walking out as convincing winners.
United's misery was compounded by the fact that Paul Pogba was sent off in the 60th minute for a challenge on Keita after coming on as a substitute in the second half and the club will now look to turn their fortunes around with a daunting fixture list which include fixtures against Tottenham, Atalanta, and Manchester City before the international break. However, Rashford, who started the game, reflected on the loss after taking a short sabbatical from social media.
“I can’t lie, you haven’t heard from me on here because as a United fan I didn’t really know what to say after Sunday. I was embarrassed. I am embarrassed. Our fans are everything and you didn’t deserve that. We’re working hard to try and fix this. We have to redeem ourselves,” Rashford said in a tweet.
