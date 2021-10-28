I was embarrassed but now have to redeem ourselves, reveals Marcus Rashford

United's misery was compounded by the fact that Paul Pogba was sent off in the 60th minute for a challenge on Keita after coming on as a substitute in the second half and the club will now look to turn their fortunes around with a daunting fixture list which include fixtures against Tottenham, Atalanta, and Manchester City before the international break. However, Rashford, who started the game, reflected on the loss after taking a short sabbatical from social media.