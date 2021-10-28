Defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach was inexplicable, proclaims Hasan Salihamidzic
Today at 1:47 PM
Bayern Munich’s Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic has confessed that he was shocked by the club’s 5-0 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach and admitted that it had little to do with Julian Nagelsmann’s absence. The Bavarians suffered their worst ever defeat with Gladbach up by 3 within 20 minutes.
With Bayern Munich’s beyond impressive start to the season, few expected the club to lose to Borussia Monchengladbach, especially after the earlier draw between the two. However, as Gladbach took the lead within two minutes and then scored two more twenty minutes into the game, things had clearly changed. By full-time, the Borussia side had walked away as 5-0 winners with the world stunned at the fact that Bayern Munich had even lost.
It’s the club’s biggest loss in the DFB-Pokal and the first time that they’ve ever conceded three goals that early in the German cup. Not only that, it meant that for the second time in as many seasons, the Bavarians were knocked out in the round of 32 which further added to the problems. The loss stunned even Hasan Salihamidzic as he admitted that it was an “inexplicable” defeat. The Bayern Sporting director further admitted that it’s a difficult game against Gladbach but the loss has little to do with the absence of Julian Nagelsmann.
"I'm absolutely shocked. We just weren't in that match. In every situation they were tougher than us. A collective blackout. That was inexplicable. We know how difficult it is always in Gladbach, we discussed that beforehand. It's all difficult to explain, I have to be honest," Salihamidzic told ARD.
"Of course we want the coach to be there. But the defeat has little to do with Dino, rather that we weren't there for the duels at all. Everything that could go wrong really went wrong. It has little to do with the coach today."
