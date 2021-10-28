Defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach was inexplicable, proclaims Hasan Salihamidzic

It’s the club’s biggest loss in the DFB-Pokal and the first time that they’ve ever conceded three goals that early in the German cup. Not only that, it meant that for the second time in as many seasons, the Bavarians were knocked out in the round of 32 which further added to the problems. The loss stunned even Hasan Salihamidzic as he admitted that it was an “inexplicable” defeat. The Bayern Sporting director further admitted that it’s a difficult game against Gladbach but the loss has little to do with the absence of Julian Nagelsmann.