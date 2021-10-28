Barcelona confirm that Ronald Koeman has been relieved of his managerial duties

The new campaign didn't get off to a great start for Koeman's side either with the club ninth in the standings with just 15 points and six points behind several clubs including Real Madrid. The 58-year-old has struggled in Europe again, with the club losing their opening two games to Bayern Munich and Benfica which was further compounded by a defeat to Rayo Vallecano. It was the last straw and a statement from Barcelona confirmed the decision, with it made by Joan Laporta, and the club has "relieved Koeman of his duties".