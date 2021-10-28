Barcelona announce that Sergi Barjuan will take provisional charge of the first-team
Today at 6:04 PM
In a statement, Barcelona have confirmed that Sergi Barjuan, the current Barcelona B coach, will take interim charge of their first team to replace Ronald Koeman. The Dutch manager was sacked by the Camp Nou side after a loss to Rayo Vallecano, bringing an end to his eighteen month stint in Spain.
Following a horrendous start to their Champions League campaign, a run which included back-to-back 3-0 losses to Benfica and Bayern Munich, many fans were shocked when Ronald Koeman wasn’t fired. However, the knife eventually fell on the Dutch manager after back-to-back defeats in the league to both Real Madrid and then Rayo Vallecano which proved to be the last straw. It saw Barcelona confirm, earlier today, that they had relieved Koeman of his duties.
However, while rumours and reports link Xavi Hernandez and Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez to take over as the permanent head coach, the club have confirmed that they have appointed Sergi Barjuan to take provisional charge of the first-team. Barjuan, the current Barcelona B coach, will be the interim head coach until the club find a new full-time replacement for Ronald Koeman, the statement confirmed.
“FC Barcelona hereby announces that Sergi Barjuan, the current coach of Barça B, shall be taking provisional charge of the technical management of the senior squad. His interim position as first team head coach shall end as soon as the club has hired full-time head coach to replace the dismissed Ronald Koeman,” reads the statement on Barcelona’s website.
“FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, shall be officially introducing Sergi Barjuan to the first team squad this afternoon before the training session at the Ciutat Esportiva. Sergi Barjuan will be attending to the media tomorrow Thursday from 1.00pm CEST in the pressroom at the Ciutat Esportiva to discuss the game against Alavés, with president Joan Laporta also appearing.”
