Barcelona announce that Sergi Barjuan will take provisional charge of the first-team

Following a horrendous start to their Champions League campaign, a run which included back-to-back 3-0 losses to Benfica and Bayern Munich, many fans were shocked when Ronald Koeman wasn’t fired. However, the knife eventually fell on the Dutch manager after back-to-back defeats in the league to both Real Madrid and then Rayo Vallecano which proved to be the last straw. It saw Barcelona confirm, earlier today, that they had relieved Koeman of his duties.