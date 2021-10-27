Reaching 50 games in La Liga important for me, reveals Real Madrid's Rodrygo

"I'm not satisfied with the Clasico, I want more. Reaching 50 games in La Liga is something very important for me. I am young, this is only my third season and I have already reached such a milestone. I hope to continue, always with the aim of helping Real Madrid win. I'm happy to reach these figures and I will work to reach others. We are in a very good moment, the team has evolved and the trend is to improve more and more, with each game," Rodrygo told Goal.