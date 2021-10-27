Reaching 50 games in La Liga important for me, reveals Real Madrid's Rodrygo
Today at 7:54 PM
Rodrygo has admitted that he is not completely happy with his performance in Madrid's 2-1 victory over Barcelona but is happy at achieving the milestone of making his 50th appearance for the Blancos in La Liga. Madrid occupies second spot in the league standings after securing victory on Sunday.
Rodrygo completed a sensational move to Real Madrid from Santos in 2019 for a reported fee of €45 million. The 20-year-old has gone on to make 71 appearances for the Spanish giants so far while scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists across all competitions. Rodrygo helped Madrid win one La Liga title and a Supercopa de Espana so far during his stint at the club. Barcelona hosted Madrid at the Camp Nou and was on the receiving end of a 2-1 loss which granted the Madrid side a five-point advantage over their arch-rivals.
David Alaba struck from long range to give Los Blancos the lead in the 32nd minute. The Blaugrana had several chances to equalize but they spurned their chances as Madrid doubled their lead after Lucas Vazquez poked the ball into the net in the 94th minute. Sergio Aguero pulled one back in the 97th minute but there wasn't enough time for Barcelona to mount a comeback as Madrid took home all three points. Rodrygo who started the match admitted that he wasn’t happy with his performance but was elated to make his 50th appearance for his club in La Liga.
"I'm not satisfied with the Clasico, I want more. Reaching 50 games in La Liga is something very important for me. I am young, this is only my third season and I have already reached such a milestone. I hope to continue, always with the aim of helping Real Madrid win. I'm happy to reach these figures and I will work to reach others. We are in a very good moment, the team has evolved and the trend is to improve more and more, with each game," Rodrygo told Goal.
