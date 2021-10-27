Mohamed Salah is one of the best in the world, proclaims teammate Adrian

Salah has made a blistering start to the campaign after picking up from where he left off last season and has scored 15 goals while providing five assists in 12 appearances in all competitions. The Egyptian international’s impressive displays have earned him recognition from fans and players alike for being one of the best players in the world at the moment. His teammate Adrian has spilled the beans on his success and attributes it to his humility while also being the hardest worker during training.