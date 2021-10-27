Mohamed Salah is one of the best in the world, proclaims teammate Adrian
Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has exclaimed that Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in the world and credits his hard work during training as the reason for his success. The Egyptian made a sensational start to the season helping Liverpool occupy the second spot in the league standings.
Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool in the summer of 2017 for his second stint in the Premier League after leaving Chelsea for Roma in 2016. The Egyptian arrived at the Merseyside club and established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League. The 29-year-old has made 215 appearances for the Reds while scoring 140 goals and providing 52 assists across all competitions. The Egyptian winger was instrumental for the Premier League side in securing the Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.
Salah has made a blistering start to the campaign after picking up from where he left off last season and has scored 15 goals while providing five assists in 12 appearances in all competitions. The Egyptian international’s impressive displays have earned him recognition from fans and players alike for being one of the best players in the world at the moment. His teammate Adrian has spilled the beans on his success and attributes it to his humility while also being the hardest worker during training.
“I don’t know Cristiano [Ronaldo] or [Lionel] Messi, and how they work daily, but I know Mo! He is a proper hard worker. He never has a day off. He is always training or recovering. Even a few hours after a game, he is doing something to recover and trying to be ready for the next game. He trains unbelievably. It is not luck that he is in such a great moment right now.” Adrian told Goal.
“To be one of the best players in the world and showing that level in every game, scoring, passing, pace, dribbling. He’s doing amazing. He deserves it. We are really happy for him, but also he needs the team behind him and he understands that. He is one of the most humble people in the dressing room, he works like hell,” he added.
