ISL 2021-22 | Jamshedpur FC sign Indian winger Ritwik Kumar Das

Jamshedpur FC have roped in Indian winger Ritwik Kumar Das on a one-year deal ahead of the new Indian Super League season. Having started his career for Calcutta Customs in the Calcutta Football League, he played for Kalighat MS, Real Kashmir in the I-League and finally for Kerala Blasters FC.
Jamshedpur FC completed the signing of winger Ritwik Kumar Das. The 24-year-old has been signed on a one-year deal, with an option to extend, which will see him don the Jamshedpur colours for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.
On completing his move, Ritwik said, "I am glad to have joined Jamshedpur FC. Owen Coyle is a great coach to play for and his passion and commitment to win trophies is well known. I treasure this opportunity as Owen and Jamshedpur have a track record of pushing young players and I am hungry to prove myself and become a first-team regular. I look forward to playing for the amazing and loud fans of Jamshedpur and contributing towards winning silverware in this process."
Ritwik began his career at Calcutta Customs in the Calcutta Football League (CFL)and then later played for Kalighat MS in the CFL second division in 2016-17. His first major move with a national league club happened with Real Kashmir in 2017. The 24-year-old became a regular feature for the Snow Leopards, making 39 appearances in all competitions while scoring 4 goals and bagging 2 assists.
In the 2020-21 season, Ritwik joined Kerala Blasters which became his first foray in the ISL before joining Jamshedpur FC.
Jamshedpur FC Head Coach, Owen Coyle was delighted to add Ritwik to the roster. He said, "We are excited to have Ritwik on board with us for the season. He completes a very talented bunch of Indian players for us. He is young and has a blistering pace, with and without the ball, which fits well with our game plan and philosophy. He has proven himself over the years and his presence will provide further depth to our squad."
Ritwik Kumar Das will don jersey number 18 for the season and will join the squad for preseason after completing mandatory quarantine at the team hotel.
