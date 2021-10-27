ISL 2021-22 | Jamshedpur FC sign Indian winger Ritwik Kumar Das

Jamshedpur FC Head Coach, Owen Coyle was delighted to add Ritwik to the roster. He said, "We are excited to have Ritwik on board with us for the season. He completes a very talented bunch of Indian players for us. He is young and has a blistering pace, with and without the ball, which fits well with our game plan and philosophy. He has proven himself over the years and his presence will provide further depth to our squad."