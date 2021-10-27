I hope Sadio Mane is playing as I want to play against the best, proclaims Sepp van den Berg

In an ironic twist of events, the 19-year-old is set to face his parent club in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The Netherlands Under-21 international was allowed to play against Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp granting him special permission to feature against his side. The young defender is excited to face off against Sadio Mane in their fixture on Wednesday. Mane has made a great start to the season for the Merseyside club as he has scored six goals in 12 appearances across all competitions. Van den Berg is looking forward to the occasion and wants to test himself against the best players in the world.