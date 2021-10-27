Can't have a manager that takes Cardiff down and expect to challenge the best teams, asserts Paul Ince
Today at 5:58 PM
Former Manchester United player Paul Ince has questioned United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about his belief in his coaching staff after their 5-0 thrashing against Liverpool. The Norwegian's tenure at the Old Trafford hot seat is under intense scrutiny following the defeat to their fierce rivals.
Manchester United suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat at the hands of their fiercest rivals on Sunday extending their winless run to four in the Premier League. The Manchester club is already adrift of leaders Chelsea by eight points after just nine games in the Premier League standings. The Red Devil's less than impressive displays and torrid results have led to widespread calls for Solskjaer to be terminated of his managerial duties.
The Red Devils will need to mount a run of convincing wins together to relieve the scrutiny on the Norwegian but that will be hard to come by with a daunting run of fixtures which includes meetings with Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Arsenal now looming on the horizon. Ince believes that Solskjaer and his coaching staff are not upto the standards of managing a club of United's stature and believes that the Norwegian lacks the credentials to prove that he is the right man to turn the club's fortunes around.
“You can’t have a manager who takes Cardiff down, then goes to Molde, and expect to come into the biggest club in the world and produce a team that’s going to challenge the best teams in the world with the staff that he’s got. You’ve got an under-23 coach come up from the academy. He’s got Michael Carrick… no coaching experience. Micky Phelan…I don’t know what he does. That’s his team,” Ince told the United Stand.
"This is his coaching staff. So you analyse that with the world-class players that you’ve got in the team and we keep mentioning tactics and not getting the best out of the players… Look at that staff. This is the staff that Ole says is 'very good, brilliant…' it's a load of b*llocks because they are conceding goals for fun," he added.
