Bayern star Lucas Hernandez avoids jail sentence after violating restraining order
Today at 8:42 PM
Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez will not serve a prison sentence after a court in Spain upheld his appeal against a six-month sentence for disobeying a restraining order. The restraining order was issued in 2017 after the defender was convicted of domestic violence against his wife.
In February 2017, Lucas Hernandez who was an Atletico Madrid player at the time was sentenced to 31 days of community service for assaulting his-then girlfriend and now wife which landed her in hospital with minor injuries. The Frenchman was also given a restraining order for a period of six months preventing him from being 500 meters in the vicinity of his partner. The couple traveled to the United States four months later on their honeymoon but upon their return to Madrid, Hernandez was arrested for violating the terms of his restraining order.
In 2019 he was handed a six-month jail sentence for his actions and the court acted quickly to reject an initial appeal from the Bayern star. The 26-year-old was given time until midnight of Thursday, October 28th to enter prison voluntarily but Section 26 of Madrid's provincial court ruled on Wednesday that the sentence was suspended and the Frenchman will have to pay a €96,000 fine instead. Madrid's provincial court ruled that Hernandez's prison sentence was suspended for four years and released a statement pertaining to the case.
“We are of the view that the appeal should be allowed and the detention order should be quashed. Regarding his family and social circumstances, it has been highlighted in the appeal that the convicted person lives with Mrs. de la Osa and their son, without any new incidents between them being recorded."
