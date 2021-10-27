Bayern star Lucas Hernandez avoids jail sentence after violating restraining order

In February 2017, Lucas Hernandez who was an Atletico Madrid player at the time was sentenced to 31 days of community service for assaulting his-then girlfriend and now wife which landed her in hospital with minor injuries. The Frenchman was also given a restraining order for a period of six months preventing him from being 500 meters in the vicinity of his partner. The couple traveled to the United States four months later on their honeymoon but upon their return to Madrid, Hernandez was arrested for violating the terms of his restraining order.