Reports | Zinedine Zidane not interested in managing Manchester United right now

The two main candidates have been Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte, but ESPN has reported that the Frenchman is reportedly not interested in the job. The report has indicated that while Solskjaer is fighting to save his skin at Old Trafford, Zidane is not keen on coming to the Premier League and is instead waiting for the right move. The Frenchman, who has been out of a job since leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season, has been linked to the United job in the past but is showing no interest in it now.