Reports | Zinedine Zidane not interested in managing Manchester United right now
Today at 2:01 PM
According to ESPN, Zinedine Zidane is not interested in the Manchester United job should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer get sacked within the next few weeks. This comes in light of the club’s torrid run of form in the league which has seen the pressure mount on Solskjaer after a 5-0 loss to Liverpool.
While the rumour mill has been churning gossip for most of this season, things have taken a turn after Manchester United’s historic 5-0 loss to Liverpool. It has seen the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer become far more than it has ever been with concern emanating from fans and critics alike across the planet. However, while rumours about the Norwegian set to be sacked continue to float around, rumours about his replacements have been far and few.
The two main candidates have been Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte, but ESPN has reported that the Frenchman is reportedly not interested in the job. The report has indicated that while Solskjaer is fighting to save his skin at Old Trafford, Zidane is not keen on coming to the Premier League and is instead waiting for the right move. The Frenchman, who has been out of a job since leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season, has been linked to the United job in the past but is showing no interest in it now.
However, Antonio Conte, who left Inter Milan at the start of this season, is reportedly very keen on the job and is waiting to be approached by the Manchester United board. ESPN has reported that they have made no moves as of yet as there is still an ounce of faith left in Solskjaer. But Fabrizio Romano has further reported that Conte is ready and waiting to takeover, should he be called up.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Antonio Conte
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- Zinedine Zidane
- English Premier League
- La Liga
- Serie A
- Manchester United
- Real Madrid
- Juventus Fc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.