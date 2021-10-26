Reports | Bayern Munich and Manchester City keen on move for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong
Today at 3:58 PM
According to Calciomercato, both Bayern Munich and Manchester City are considering a move for Frenkie de Jong with the two sides looking to sign the midfielder from Barcelona. The 24-year-old signed for the club in the summer of 2019 and has since made 104 appearances for the La Liga giants.
With Barcelona’s financial issues still ongoing, it saw the club let Emerson Royal, Junior Firpo, Antoine Griezmann, Carles Alena, and even Lionel Messi amongst other players go. But even despite that, reports have indicated that the La Liga giants are still struggling financially and could be forced into cutting down the fat even more. That could reportedly force the club to sell key stars with reports indicating that Frenkie de Jong could potentially be one of the outgoings.
That has been compounded by reports from Calciomercato, that have indicated that both Bayern Munich and Manchester City are overly keen on a move for the midfielder. The two league champions, from their respective leagues, are looking at midfield reinforcements and believe that De Jong is their man with the Dutch midfielder thriving in a struggling Barcelona team. Bayern have been credited with a move in the past and are still keen while Manchester City are looking at a potential swap deal.
However, the report has indicated that De Jong isn’t pushing for a move away from the Camp Nou as he is happy and wants to keep performing at Barcelona. Yet, with the club’s financial situation the way it is, Calciomercato have reported that both Bayern and Manchester City are confident that they can get a deal done in the near future.
