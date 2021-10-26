Our front players are lethal and that is what we want, gushes Pepijn Lijnders
Today at 7:33 PM
Liverpool’s assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has praised the Reds’ front-three for their form and ability in front of goal this season, and also admitted that this is exactly what the club expects. The Reds have been on fire so far this season with 27 goals shared between the Liverpool front-three.
As Liverpool’s unbeaten start to their season continues, the Reds have their front-three to thank with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino kicking off the season in great form. While a lot of column inches and words have been rightfully devoted to the Egyptian, both Mane and Firmino have combined for 12 goals across all competitions this season to add to Salah’s 15 goals and 5 assists.
It has seen Liverpool breeze past every possible opponent that has been put in front of them so far with the Reds drawing just three games so far. However, in light of the praise flying their way Pepijn Lijnders believes that it’s thanks to their whole side and the way they move the ball, that the squad is doing well. The Liverpool assistant manager also added that the quality and the way their front-three has played is definitely a plus with the game against Manchester United an example.
"We're shooting from everywhere! But no, I think it has a lot to do with how the team is playing so you can never judge scoring from just how we move the ball from the back, it's the whole package that creates,” Lijnders said, reported Goal.
“Our front players constantly get into good positions to score and then the quality of our front three, we said they looked like velociraptors in Jurassic Park and they go for it. They are lethal and that is what we want, of course. So if you score in the right moments, these games against Manchester United are a great example of what can happen as well."
