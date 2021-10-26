Our front players are lethal and that is what we want, gushes Pepijn Lijnders

It has seen Liverpool breeze past every possible opponent that has been put in front of them so far with the Reds drawing just three games so far. However, in light of the praise flying their way Pepijn Lijnders believes that it’s thanks to their whole side and the way they move the ball, that the squad is doing well. The Liverpool assistant manager also added that the quality and the way their front-three has played is definitely a plus with the game against Manchester United an example.