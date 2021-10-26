Never seen Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transmit what he is doing now, proclaims Mikel Arteta

"I wouldn't go to the goals, again it is what Aubameyang is transmitting on the pitch. I have never seen Aubameyang transmit what he is doing now.. Apart from the goals, the celebration when they put the ball in the net, do you see the way he runs, the purpose he has to press the ball, and, when he takes it his movement, his link, how he is leading the game, not when he is static, and then he puts the ball in the net? I prefer this Aubameyang,” Arteta said, reported Sky Sports