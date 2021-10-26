Never seen Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transmit what he is doing now, proclaims Mikel Arteta
Today at 1:45 PM
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has lavished praise on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and admitted that he has developed into a more rounded player and captain over the last few years. The 32-year-old has struggled to find the net consistently under Arteta but has seven goals in 9 appearances this season.
After a miserable 2020/21 season, it had many worried that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was beyond his best years especially after the forward netted only 10 league goals. That was compounded by his form in other competitions as well with Aubameyang scoring five more across three other competitions. However, things so have gone well for the 32-year-old this season, who has scored seven goals in nine appearances across all competitions.
That includes four in the Premier League in his first eight games, a tally that he took 19 games to achieve last term and it has fans overjoyed at the run of form Aubameyang has found himself in. But, while Mikel Arteta is also pleased with the 32-year-old’s form, he also admitted that the way the forward has developed has made him even more happy. The Arsenal manager added that the way both Aubameyang and Lacazette have turned things around has really impressed him and he hopes it continues.
"I wouldn't go to the goals, again it is what Aubameyang is transmitting on the pitch. I have never seen Aubameyang transmit what he is doing now.. Apart from the goals, the celebration when they put the ball in the net, do you see the way he runs, the purpose he has to press the ball, and, when he takes it his movement, his link, how he is leading the game, not when he is static, and then he puts the ball in the net? I prefer this Aubameyang,” Arteta said, reported Sky Sports
"For me it is a click. It is a click. It is a combination, that realising that his [Aubameyang's] role has to go well beyond that. What was good, or very good, two or three years ago, with his role in this team, at this club it is not enough.
"He had to take a step forward. I would say the same with Lacazette, look what he is transmitting, not just doing or playing, what he is transmitting. For me that is really, really important,” he added.
