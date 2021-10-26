Andreas Christensen can be top defender and hopefully he will, reveals Thomas Tuchel

However, with less than one year left on his current deal, it has many fans worried that the Danish defender might opt to leave the club especially since negotiations have reportedly stalled. Reports have indicated that there has been no discussion or contact since August, after Chelsea offered the 25-year-old a four-year contract with the option for an extra year. Yet in light of that, Tuchel has praised Christensen and admitted that he believes the Dane could become a defensive legend at Chelsea.