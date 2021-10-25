Think at times we’re way too easy to play against, claims Luke Shaw
Yesterday at 10:34 PM
Manchester United star Luke Shaw has revealed that he believes that the team can be too easy to play against, and admitted that they need to be better going forward. The defender also added that the result to Liverpool was coming for the team, as they haven’t been at their best and need to move on.
With Manchester United facing up against Liverpool after an impressive comeback win against Atalanta, it had many fans curious to see how the game would go. But with Jurgen Klopp’s side thriving on both the pressure and in great form, the Reds had a 4-0 lead by half-time. However, they stepped off the pedal and ended the game with just one more goal, as Mohamed Salah became the first player to score a Premier League hattrick at Old Trafford.
It follows a questionable run of form for the Premier League giants in the league and has heaped even more pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with reports indicating that his job is on the line. But in light of the questions, Luke Shaw admitted that this result was coming for the team especially given their run of form. He also added that the team needs to reflect on the result and he thinks the team has become too easy to play against.
“Like I said, I think it's ourselves that we need to look at, first and foremost, in the mirror. Are we doing everything right and preparing right for the games in ourselves? Of course we have the tactics and how the manager wants us to play, but I think at times we're way too easy to play against,” Shaw said, reported the Athletic.
“I think, for example, you look at the first goal, it can't be possible that they can have sort of three running through in the first five minutes. We need to be more compact, we need to be better and we know that. I think also maybe we can say this result was coming.
“I think in past games where we've won, we haven't been at our best and we know that. We felt that inside the dressing room and today we need to reflect and we have to move on from this because it hurts,” he added.
