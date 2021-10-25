Reports | Manchester City to battle AS Roma for Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria

The Cityzens have been linked with a move for Denis Zakaria in the past but that was before they signed Rodri from Atletico Madrid. However, with the 24-year-old now potentially available on a free-transfer, the report has indicated that Pep Guardiola’s side want to see if they can further reinforce their midfield. The Swiss international, however, is reportedly waiting for Barcelona to make their move but would be open to moving to the Premier League as well.