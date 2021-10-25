Reports | Manchester City to battle AS Roma for Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria
Today at 1:57 PM
According to Calciomercato, Manchester City are keen on a move for Denis Zakaria and are reportedly prepared to battle AS Roma for the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder. The 24-year-old has only one year left on his current contract and has been heavily linked with a move away.
While Borussia Monchengladbach lost manager Marco Rose to Borussia Dortmund, the club have been pleased at the fact that their ougoings have been kept to a minimum. However, contracts are a major problem for the German side as five players have less than one year left on their current deal. That includes Matthias Ginter, Keanan Bennetts, Patrick Herrmann and Denis Zakaria with the Swiss midfielder their biggest concern.
The 24-year-old has thrived since signing for the club in 2017 and has been persistently heavily linked with a move away. That hasn’t changed especially after reports indicated that Zakaria had no intention of signing a new deal with the club. It has seen AS Roma keen on a move especially after Jose Mourinho’s side missing out on Granit Xhaka over the summer. However, Calciomercato has reported that Manchester City are now set to battle Mourinho’s team with them keen on a move.
The Cityzens have been linked with a move for Denis Zakaria in the past but that was before they signed Rodri from Atletico Madrid. However, with the 24-year-old now potentially available on a free-transfer, the report has indicated that Pep Guardiola’s side want to see if they can further reinforce their midfield. The Swiss international, however, is reportedly waiting for Barcelona to make their move but would be open to moving to the Premier League as well.
