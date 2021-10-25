Reports | Antonio Conte interested in replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United
According to the Guardian, Antonio Conte would be interested in taking the reins of the Manchester United squad if current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sacked after their terrible run of results. Solskjaer's post is under intense scrutiny after United's 5-0 loss against Liverpool on Sunday.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently overseeing his third full season in charge of United having succeeded Jose Mourinho in the Old Trafford hot seat back in December 2018. However, United have not won in their last four matches in the Premier League and pressure is mounting on the Norwegian after Liverpool walked away with a 5-0 win against the Red Devils. The 48-year-old is under intense pressure and scrutiny due to United’s current form and could be terminated from his role soon.
However, according to the Guardian, Antonio Conte would be open to discussing taking over the Manchester club if the Norwegian was let go from his post. According to the report, Sunday's embarrassing defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford has reiterated the belief that the former Malmo manager is not a good enough manager for the English giants. It is understood that the Norwegian is well-liked by the squad and staff but is considered tactically underwhelming.
Conte has not received any formal contract from the Premier League side although it is understood that the Italian is reluctant to take charge of a club in the middle of the season but is willing to make an exception. Reports have further indicated that the 52-year-old would want to understand United's vision before committing to any prospective deals with the Red Devils. Not only that, Joel Glazer is understood to have a meeting with managing director Richard Arnold to hold talks over any potential decision.
