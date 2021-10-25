Reports | Antonio Conte interested in replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United 

Conte has not received any formal contract from the Premier League side although it is understood that the Italian is reluctant to take charge of a club in the middle of the season but is willing to make an exception. Reports have further indicated that the 52-year-old would want to understand United's vision before committing to any prospective deals with the Red Devils. Not only that, Joel Glazer is understood to have a meeting with managing director Richard Arnold to hold talks over any potential decision.