Probably has been hardest time of my career but I feel more like myself now, confesses James Maddison
Today at 3:35 PM
Leicester City star James Maddison has revealed that the last eight months has been the toughest time of his career but he feels like he’s finding his form and swagger back over the last few weeks. The Foxes midfielder has struggled with form but ended an eight month goal drought on Sunday.
After enjoying a fantastic 2019/20 season, James Maddison replicated that at the start of the 2020/21 season but then injuries and form issues struck down the midfielder. It saw the 24-year-old fail to score after February 2021 in the league which affected the Foxes as they dropped from fourth to fifth in the Premier League table at the end of the season. However, Maddison’s poor form in front of goal continued with the midfielder struggling to do much on the field.
It even saw Brendan Rodgers drop the 24-year-old to the bench with Maddison struggling immensely for form and fitness. However, with the midfielder ending an eight-month goal drought in the league on Sunday, which saw more than a few overjoyed at that. But none more so than Maddison who admitted that the last eight months has “probably been the hardest time of” his career. The 24-year-old also added that he feels more like himself now, like he has “had my swagger back” and feels like the page has turned for him.
“It has probably been the hardest time of my career. People on the outside don't know my life and I am my own biggest critic. If I've had a bad game I watch it back straightaway. I'm very critical of myself. Goals and assists are a part of it but it's about playing well, to the level I know I can,” Maddison said, reported Goal.
“I had a good chat with the manager and I told him I was a little bit low on confidence. That's the first time I've been able to hold my hands up and say that because it puts you in a bit of a vulnerable position, but that was me being honest. We looked at my best clips and what makes me a good player. In recent games I've felt more like myself, like I had my swagger back. Sometimes you can overthink things.”
- James Maddison
- Brendan Rodgers
- English Premier League
- Uefa Europa League
- Leicester City
- England Football Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.