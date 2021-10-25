Probably has been hardest time of my career but I feel more like myself now, confesses James Maddison

It even saw Brendan Rodgers drop the 24-year-old to the bench with Maddison struggling immensely for form and fitness. However, with the midfielder ending an eight-month goal drought in the league on Sunday, which saw more than a few overjoyed at that. But none more so than Maddison who admitted that the last eight months has “probably been the hardest time of” his career. The 24-year-old also added that he feels more like himself now, like he has “had my swagger back” and feels like the page has turned for him.