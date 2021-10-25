Hope to be part of the World Cup with a starting role, admits Aaron Ramsdale
Today at 6:06 PM
Aaron Ramsdale was called up to the England squad as a late replacement for the Euro 2020 and has indicated that he is ready to challenge for a starting role in the 2022 World Cup. The English goalkeeper had an eventful summer at club level too as he moved from Sheffield United to Arsenal.
Aaron Ramsdale moved from Sheffield United to Arsenal over the summer for an initial fee of £24 million which could rise to £30 million in potential add-ons. The 23-year-old was one of the brightest spots in a faltering Sheffield United side as they were relegated from the Premier League. However, the former AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper’s good form for Sheffield led to Gareth Southgate calling up the 23-year-old for Euro 2020 after Dean Henderson withdrew through injury just before the tournament.
Ramsdale has yet to feature for the Three Lions and earn a senior cap but his impressive form for Arsenal makes him believe that he is capable of starting for England for the 2022 World Cup. The Gunner’s new signing has made a positive impact with his new club after he displaced Bernd Leno from the starting lineup after their torrid start to the season. It saw Ramsdale admit that his form for Arsenal and his hunger to do well could hopefully see him play a starting role soon for the Three Lions.
“Me and the Mrs were going to go on holiday and go and chill. The next thing you know, I’m in the squad, I’m fully part of it and it was some of the best weeks of my life! I keep saying it was a great lad’s holiday. That's just the team spirit we had, and we were just a few kicks away from achieving something great. It’s just added momentum and hunger to do well in the World Cup and hopefully, I can be a part of that again and hopefully that’ll be to do with a starting role,” Ramsdale told AFC Wimbledon’s website.
