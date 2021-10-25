Hope to be part of the World Cup with a starting role, admits Aaron Ramsdale

“Me and the Mrs were going to go on holiday and go and chill. The next thing you know, I’m in the squad, I’m fully part of it and it was some of the best weeks of my life! I keep saying it was a great lad’s holiday. That's just the team spirit we had, and we were just a few kicks away from achieving something great. It’s just added momentum and hunger to do well in the World Cup and hopefully, I can be a part of that again and hopefully that’ll be to do with a starting role,” Ramsdale told AFC Wimbledon’s website.