Don’t think Manchester United are missing anything even if Paul Pogba doesn’t play, claims Paul Scholes

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes that even if Paul Pogba doesn’t play, the Red Devils aren’t missing much because of the inconsistency in his performances. This comes on the back of the Frenchman’s sending off 15 minutes after walking on in the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

While many fans and critics expected Liverpool to get the better of Manchester United on Sunday, few expected the Reds to completely outplay and outperform Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. But that’s exactly what happened as Jurgen Klopp’s team had a four-nil lead by half-time. They took their foot off the pedal in the second half with Mohamed Salah completing his hattrick and becoming the first player to score three goals at Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils’ disappointment was only compounded by the fact that Paul Pogba got himself sent off, 15 minutes after walking on at half-time. It had the football pundits irate about the Frenchman’s performances with Paul Scholes hitting at the midfielder for his lack of desire. The Manchester United legend also added that the club wouldn’t “be missing anything if he doesn’t” play again for them.

"Paul Pogba coming on to the pitch at half-time to try to help the team and maybe get a little respectability, tries to stand on the ball, tries to show how strong he is in the middle of the pitch… gives the goal away. Then later on gets sent off with a ridiculous tackle, now you’re 5-0 down with 10 men,” Scholes told Premier League Productions.

“You’d have to think, if Ole’s still a manager there, will we see Pogba again in a United shirt? He’s caused mayhem over the last couple of years. Everyone knows what a talent he is, everybody trusts him, every manager trusts him, tried to give him his head and let him be the player he’s been.

“But with all the commotion, not signing his contract, almost holding the club to ransom, and then he comes on and does something like that. It’s not Ole’s fault, don’t get me wrong, but that’s part of it that almost summed the United performance up today.

“Look, he probably will play [again] won’t he? But I don’t think they will be missing anything if he doesn’t. He’s had numerous chances, he keeps saying he lacks consistency, but that is just [a lack of] discipline and disrespect for your manager and your teammates, what he’s done today,” he added.