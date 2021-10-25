Don’t think Liverpool were absolute best in possession, proclaims Jamie Carragher

Liverpool continued their spectacular form since the start of the current campaign as they steamrolled Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Naby Keita added the first goal of the game after he slotted cooly past David De Gea in a 1v1 situation in the 5th minute before Diogo Jota doubled the lead for the Merseyside club. After that it was all Mohamed Salah with the Egyptian continuing his fantastic form as he scored a hattrick.

Salah, who is enjoying a sensational season so far, scored in the 38th, 45+5, and 50th minute with him capping a fantastic performance for the Egyptian. Paul Pogba came on the pitch at half-time but was promptly given his marching orders in the 60th minute to send Manchester United down to ten men. Liverpool secured the biggest win over their arch-rivals at Old Trafford but Carragher has claimed that the Reds did not hit peak performance to beat United on derby day.

“I'm not trying to be clever here but I don't think Liverpool were at their absolute best in terms of actual possession. Certainly, throughout that first half, they gave Manchester United opportunities by losing the ball but whenever they made passes and got in and around United's back four... that's just a joke of a back four, the way it is playing, It was just a mess, Keystone Cops kind of defending,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

But you can't quite believe what you've seen. I was saying on commentary, I was saying almost drink this in to the supporters watching it at home - it will never get better than that. The one slight disappointment was that there was half an hour to go against 10 men so you'll never get that opportunity again [to score more],” he added.