Think Neymar’s statements about World Cup were misinterpreted, admits Marquinhos

It saw the Brazilian admit, at the start of the month, in an interview that the next World Cup could very well be his last as he doesn’t believe he has the mental strength to continue beyond that. But in light of that, Marquinhos has revealed that he believes Neymar’s comments “were misinterpreted”. He also added that the forward only meant that his focus was on the next World Cup and that doesn’t mean that he “intends to stop playing for PSG.”