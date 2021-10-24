Think Neymar’s statements about World Cup were misinterpreted, admits Marquinhos
Today at 4:04 PM
PSG defender Marquinhos believes that Neymar’s remarks about the 2022 World Cup being his last one have been taken out of context and misinterpreted by fans and critics alike. The Brazilian superstar recently admitted in an interview that he sees the next World Cup as his last one.
With Neymar long being considered as Brazil’s best chance at a modern superstar and one of their best players to help them lift that coveted World Cup, the Selecao have struggled to get there so far. They’ve managed to reach as close as a semi-final at the 2014 World Cup after reaching the quarter-finals at the 2010 tournament but have failed to reach a final since the 2002 edition. It had many fans concerned and the criticism has fallen mainly on Neymar’s shoulders with the forward struggling to impress.
It saw the Brazilian admit, at the start of the month, in an interview that the next World Cup could very well be his last as he doesn’t believe he has the mental strength to continue beyond that. But in light of that, Marquinhos has revealed that he believes Neymar’s comments “were misinterpreted”. He also added that the forward only meant that his focus was on the next World Cup and that doesn’t mean that he “intends to stop playing for PSG.”
"I think his statements were misinterpreted. He just said he didn't know what he would be like in four years. It makes sense, it's far. I don't know how I will be either. Neymar knows all the expectations around him and he understands them," Marquinhos told Le Parisien.
“He just meant that he was focused on the next World Cup. And above all, he was only talking about the national team and not the club. That too was misinterpreted. He does not intend to stop playing for PSG."
