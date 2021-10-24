Reports | Newcastle United looking at double swoop for Ajax’s Erik ten Hag and Marc Overmars
Today at 4:12 PM
According to the Express, Newcastle United have placed Ajax manager Erik ten Hag on their managerial shortlist and have also added Marc Overmars as director of football target. The Ajax duo have done very well with the Dutch giants, playing key roles in leading the Eredivisie giants to success.
With new owners taking over Newcastle United, there has been an air of positivity surrounding the club even if manager Steve Bruce was recently sacked. The Englishman wasn’t a fan favourite and was sacked after his 1000th game as manager which concerned fans and critics alike. That was because the decision to part ways with Bruce came after a statement that saw the Magpies support their manager with the promise not to sack him.
However, with Graeme Jones taking over as the interim coach, it has seen football’s biggest names linked with a move including Antonio Conte and Paulo Fonseca. But the Express has reported that Erik ten Hag is at the top of Newcastle United’s shortlist with the club very impressed by what the Dutchman has done at Ajax. Not only that, the report has further indicated that Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars is also on their shortlist with the club looking at a director of football as well.
That comes despite the fact that Ten Hag had recently declined that he was interested in a move to Tyneside and the report has also revealed that talks are already ongoing with Paulo Fonseca. That was also confirmed by Sky Sports with the former Roma and Shaktar Donetsk boss reportedly at the top of Newcastle United’s shortlist. But the Express has revealed that should Ten Hag be appointed, the 51-year-old would want Marc Overmars to join him in order to replicate the success the duo have had at Ajax.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Paulo Fonseca
- Erik Ten Hag
- Marc Overmars
- English Premier League
- Champions League
- Eredivisie
- Afc Ajax
- Newcastle United
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.