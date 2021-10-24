Reports | Newcastle United looking at double swoop for Ajax’s Erik ten Hag and Marc Overmars

That comes despite the fact that Ten Hag had recently declined that he was interested in a move to Tyneside and the report has also revealed that talks are already ongoing with Paulo Fonseca. That was also confirmed by Sky Sports with the former Roma and Shaktar Donetsk boss reportedly at the top of Newcastle United’s shortlist. But the Express has revealed that should Ten Hag be appointed, the 51-year-old would want Marc Overmars to join him in order to replicate the success the duo have had at Ajax.