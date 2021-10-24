Reports | Everton battling West Ham and Newcastle United to sign Jesse Lingard in January
Today at 4:38 PM
According to Football Insider, Everton are set to battle both West Ham and Newcastle United in order to sign Jesse Lingard in January with the Toffees leading the race for the attacker. The 28-year-old has reportedly rejected a contract offer from the Red Devils and seems set on leaving the club.
Having spent six months on loan at West Ham, it saw many expect the Hammers to permanently sign Jesse Lingard in the summer of 2021. However, no move ever materialized with reports indicating that Manchester United’s asking price for the 28-year-old saw West Ham opt to sign Nikola Vaslic on loan instead. But the Hammers are still reportedly keen on a move for Lingard especially if the attacker is looking to leave in January.
The 28-year-old has less than one year left on his current deal with the Old Trafford side and has recently, reportedly, rejected a new contract. However, Football Insider has reported that while both Newcastle United and West Ham are keen on a move for Lingard, Everton are the ones leading the race to sign him in January. The Toffees are keen on adding an experienced, proven Premier League attacker and believe that Lingard is their man.
The report has also indicated that the 28-year-old is keen on staying in the north-west and thus the Merseysiders have the geographical advantage as well. Not only that, having gotten James Rodriguez’s wages off their backs, Everton reportedly have the financial capabilities to make an offer in January even if it is subject to player sales. But they’re not the only ones as Newcastle United’s recent take-over also means that the Magpies have enough money to spend with a reported £300 million transfer kitty set to be given to their next manager.
