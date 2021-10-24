Liverpool have been tremendous but we’re chasing them, proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

It saw the Red Devils finish second, behind only Manchester City, last season with Liverpool finishing behind their rivals for the first time in a few years. However, ahead of a big game between the two sides, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that while the Reds have been tremendous over the last four odd years, his side are slowly catching up to them. He also added that Manchester United finished above Liverpool last season and this their goal this season is to “achieve something better”.