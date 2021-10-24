Liverpool have been tremendous but we’re chasing them, proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 4:04 PM
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that while Liverpool have been tremendous over the last few years, the Red Devils are slowly catching up to their rivals. The Norwegian also added that his side finished above Jurgen Klopp’s team last term and need to better that result this time.
While Manchester United have struggled ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, Liverpool have slowly but steadily found their feet and under Jurgen Klopp the Reds have turned into one of England’s best. They ended their drought for a Premier League title and added another Champions League crown to their tally as well with them now battling for the title again. However, during that time Manchester United have slowly found their way back under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
It saw the Red Devils finish second, behind only Manchester City, last season with Liverpool finishing behind their rivals for the first time in a few years. However, ahead of a big game between the two sides, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that while the Reds have been tremendous over the last four odd years, his side are slowly catching up to them. He also added that Manchester United finished above Liverpool last season and this their goal this season is to “achieve something better”.
“It’s a massive rivalry because of the history of the two clubs. The amount of titles and trophies these two clubs have won and the history between us, the two cities and the football clubs. It’s a rivalry that you have to take up and hold your hand up and say that they are a very good club, a very good team,” Solskjaer said, reported Goal.
“You have to make sure that you are better than them. The last four years they have been tremendous. We’re chasing them. We’ve chased the last four years and the results, we’ve been behind them.
“Now we’ve taken steps but the next step is to, again, be above them because we were above them last season. But that’s history and hopefully this season we can achieve something better,” he added.
