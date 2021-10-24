Indian women's football team goes down fighting to Swedish club Djurgarden IF 0-1

Today at 2:04 PM
The Indian women's football team narrowly lost to Swedish Club Djurgarden IF 0-1, on Saturday. The team is on an exposure trip to the European nation currently, and had previously lost against Hammarby IF 3-2 in their opening encounter of the tour, under the guidance of coach Thomas Dennerby.
The Indian women's football team lost their second straight match, this time against Djurgarden IF 0-1, on Saturday. The women's team is currently on an exposure trip to Sweden, and had earlier lost to Hammarby IF 3-2.
In the match against Djurgarden IF, the Indian team did have their chances to take lead in the game, but the goal failed to come. Meanwhile, the opponents scored in the 43rd minute, when Fanny found the net. Whereas the Indian team had a chance to score, as early as the 12th minute in the match when Anju Tamang attempted a curling shot from a corner.
On the counter, the Swedish Club did manage to reach the India box, but were denied by goalkeeper Shreya. Later in the match, striker Sanju too got the opportunities, but could not convert. A similar opportunity came the striker's way in the 41st minute as well.
In the second half, it was the same old story, as the Indian team could not score in the three opportunities they got.
It has been a slow year for the women's team as far as the results are concerned. They have played 11 matches so far and have lost eight.
After this exposure trip, the team will return to India where it will resume training for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.