AFC U-23 Asian Cup | Igor Stimac wary of India's chances, says 'doesn't have huge expectations'

Today at 1:23 PM
The India U-23 team begin their qualifiers campaign for the AFC Asian Cup against Oman on Sunday. This would be a tough assignment for a side that recently won the SAFF Championship in Dubai, and coach Igor Stimac "doesn't have huge expectations" from the young side against tougher opponents.
"The next three matches (will) provide a chance to the youngsters to gain some experience and gauge where they stand against their generation of stronger sides like Oman, UAE, and Kyrgyz Republic," Stimac told IANS.
"We don't have huge expectations. We hope everyone will give their best on the pitch. That's what I am asking from the players. At this moment, it's difficult to say how we will fare against stronger sides, who are prepared more than us for this leg. But I also hope we can surprise some. We will look for our chances," he added.
India are place in Group E alongside hosts UAE, Oman and Kyrgyz Republic. Stimac, meanwhile added, that the players need to adapt their game according to the situation.
"We have analysed the games which Oman played in the last tournament. We tried to explain to our players about their strengths, and how we should play but we need to see how we can execute it on the field. Every match brings forward different situations at certain stages, and then it's all about how the players can adapt and proceed," the coach said.
The Indian team, for now is on a high after winning the U-23 SAFF Championship in Dubai.
"We participated in the SAFF Championship and we have some players in the current squad who were part of the triumph -- five of them. I hope their experience of playing with the senior national team will add to the confidence of the side, and make others comfortable and encourage everyone to play well in this leg of the qualifiers.
"We were happy with the qualifying rounds of the Asian Cup wherein we played the Asian Champions (Qatar) twice on their own ground. We just conceded one goal which shows that India is becoming strong defensively. We were organised, and disciplined. We have also qualified for the third round in the Asian Cup qualifiers, and expect to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023," he added.
