Would love to stay but it's not in my hands, admits Mohamed Salah
Today at 3:34 PM
Mohamed Salah has admitted that he would love to stay at Liverpool until the last day of his footballing career, but says that the decision is not in his hands. The Egyptian’s current contract expires at the end of the 2022/23 season and he is yet to pen fresh terms to extend his stay at Anfield.
Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool for his second spell in the Premier League, after the forward left Chelsea to join Roma in 2016. The 29-year-old has established himself as one of the best attackers in the Premier League since his arrival at the Merseyside club. The Egyptian has made 214 appearances for the Reds while scoring 137 goals and providing 51 assists across all competitions. Salah has helped the English side win one Premier League title, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup during his time at the club.
The Liverpool star has already made a sensational start to the campaign as he has scored 12 goals in 11 matches so far this season. Liverpool supporters will be hopeful that Salah will agree to a contract extension with the club after the Merseyside club agreed a slew of new deals with senior players this year. Salah admits that he wants to stay at Liverpool till the end of his career but claims that the final decision is in the hands of the club.
“If you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my football career, but I can't say much about that - it's not in my hands. It depends on what the club want, not on me. At the moment I can't see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad. It's hard, I don't want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad. At the moment I don't see myself playing against Liverpool but let's see what will happen in the future," Salah said while speaking to Sky Sports.
