It's only a turning point if Callum Hudson Odoi makes it a turning point, asserts Thomas Tuchel
Today at 4:32 PM
Thomas Tuchel has proclaimed that Callum Hudson-Odoi will have to seize the opportunity presented to him and aim to be more consistent in his performances. Hudson-Odoi has only made two appearances in the Premier League so far and will hope to feature more due to Chelsea’s recent injuries.
Callum Hudson-Odoi rose through the ranks of the Chelsea academy and made his breakthrough with the senior team in the 2018/19 season. The English winger was the target of a serious pursuit by German champions Bayern Munich for two seasons but the 20-year-old ultimately signed a five-year contract in September 2019. The Englishman has gone on to make 104 appearances for the Blues while scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists across all competitions. The England international has helped the Blues win a Champions League, one Europa League, and one UEFA Super Cup during his time at the club.
The 20-year-old attacker has not had the chance to impress for the Blues in recent times but his fortunes could change after Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were substituted due to injury in the European fixture against Malmo on Wednesday. The London club are a few attackers short as Christian Pulisic is also out due to an injury and Tuchel has claimed that Hudson-Odoi needs to seize the opportunity and make it a turning point in his Chelsea career.
"It’s only a turning point if he makes it a turning point – and only if he does not only do one good match, one good half, 60 good minutes, but if he does it consistently. It’s only a turning point if he makes it a turning point – and only if he does not only do one good match, one good half, 60 good minutes, but if he does it consistently, Once you do this you will have more minutes,” Tuchel told reporters in his pre-match press conference.
“Once you have more minutes you will maybe look back and say: ‘That was a turning point.’ You need to fight for it. You need to deserve it. It must be a perfect fit in a perfect moment. Sometimes you need a bit of luck. But in the end the only person who can answer that question is Callum. And we will support him," he added.
