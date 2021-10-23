I-League Qualifiers: Delhi FC thrash Madan Maharaj FC 6-0

Nikhil Mali and Gagandeep Bali netted a brace each, while Sergio Barboza and captain Anwar Ali added the other two goals for their team. It all started when Barboza ran clear through on goal with only the goalkeeper to beat. Barboza was caught up by a retrieving Pranendra Singh Thakur, but the latter's last-ditch tackle on the Delhi attacker was deemed a foul inside the box by the referee.