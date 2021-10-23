I-League Qualifiers: Delhi FC thrash Madan Maharaj FC 6-0

Today at 7:22 PM
The Delhi FC ended the I-League Qualifiers 2021 with a scintillating 6-0 victory over Madan Maharaj FC on Saturday. Strikers Nikhil Mali and Gagandeep Bali scored a brace each, while the other two goals came from Brazilian Sergio Barboza and captain Anwar Ali, to take Delhi to an easy win.
Delhi FC finished their I-League Qualifiers 2021 campaign on a positive note as they blanked Madan Maharaj FC 6-0 at the Bangalore Football Stadium, on Saturday.
Nikhil Mali and Gagandeep Bali netted a brace each, while Sergio Barboza and captain Anwar Ali added the other two goals for their team. It all started when Barboza ran clear through on goal with only the goalkeeper to beat. Barboza was caught up by a retrieving Pranendra Singh Thakur, but the latter's last-ditch tackle on the Delhi attacker was deemed a foul inside the box by the referee.
Barboza converted from his third attempt in the 5th minute. Then in the 13th minute, Jagannath Sana came up with a shot on target, but Suraj Mallick made a brilliant save. Soon, Delhi extended their lead in the 19th minute through Mali. Just two minutes later, Mali scored again to make the score 3-0.
Delhi began the second half in a similar fashion, and made it 4-0 through substitute striker Gagandeep Bali. The second-half substitute grabbed a brace seven minutes later and made it 5-0 for Delhi FC in the 63rd minute.
With this win, Delhi finished with four points from the qualifiers, while Madan Maharaj remained winless.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.