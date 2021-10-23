Criticism always part of business, not worried about it, admits Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Manchester United from Juventus for his second stint with the English side, after leaving the club in the 2009 summer. Ronaldo arrived at Manchester for an initial fee of €15million plus €8million in potential add-ons. The Portuguese forward left the Bianconeri after making 134 appearances while scoring 101 goals and providing 22 assists across all competitions. The 36-year-old led the Italian club to two Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia, and one Supercoppa Italiana during his time at the club.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has made a blistering start to life for the Red Devils as he has scored six goals in nine appearances across all competitions. Ronaldo is hoping to continue his scoring streak this Sunday when United host Liverpool at Old Trafford. There has been some level of criticism aimed at the mercurial Portuguese as he is at the bottom of the pressing charts for attackers across the Premier League but Ronaldo feels that his detractors do not want to see the positives of his game.

"I know when the team needs my help defensively. But my role in the club is to win, help the team to win and to score goals - [the defensive side] is part of my job. The people who don't want to see that is because they don't like me but to be honest I'm 36, I win everything so am I going to be worried about the people who say bad things about me?” Ronaldo told Sky Sports.

“Criticism is always part of the business. I'm not worried about that. And I see it as a good thing to be honest. I think the main word is that I'm still happy and enjoying football. I win everything but I'm still motivated. I'm in a new chapter of my life, even with my age, and this is why I am here - to try to win and I think Manchester needs to be at this level of winning and thinking to win big things,” he added.