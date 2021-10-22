We believe in our coach and our staff, proclaims Bruno Fernandes

Despite signing Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer, many fans were unconvinced with the direction the club were going in. However, now that the club has hit a bad run of form, it has seen fans and critics alike unhappy at the way Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaches have been running the team. That’s despite the 3-2 comeback win against Atalanta in the Champions League as the club have still only managed to win two out of their last six games.

That includes a three-game winless run in the Premier League with losses to Aston Villa and Leicester City sandwiching a 1-1 draw to Everton . Yet despite that, Bruno Fernandes has admitted that the team still believes in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching staff despite their run of form. He also added that the Norwegian has been at the helm for nearly three years and knows exactly how to improve the team going forward.

"Of course, obviously, he is our coach. We follow him every day. We show that. We follow his ideas and we will continue to do so. We believe in our coach and our staff... we need to do what the coach tells us because our coach is the maximum exponent of what we must respect,” Fernandes said, reported ESPN.

“He has been here for three years and we've done good things. It's true that we haven't won anything up to now, but the team has shown it has grown a lot. We have a lot to improve on and the coach also knows there has to be some improvement at their end but that is part of football. Every day we are learning something new. But football is the present and it's the now."