Romelu Lukaku left Inter for Chelsea to double his salary, asserts Beppe Marotta

With Inter Milan entering the 2021 summer window in serious financial trouble, it saw the club lose manager Antonio Conte with the Italian unwilling to be at the club any longer. His departure was followed by Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku, with the two stars leaving for big fees to PSG and Chelsea respectively. However, while the Hakimi move was on the cards for more than a few weeks, Chelsea’s move for Lukaku came out of nowhere.