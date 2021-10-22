Reports | Real Madrid and Bayern Munich confident of securing deal for Antonio Rudiger
Today at 3:23 PM
According to ESPN, both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are confident that they’ll be able to secure a deal for Antonio Rudiger after talks over his contract with Chelsea reached a standstill. The 28-year-old has only one year left on his current contract and has been heavily linked with a move away.
With Chelsea thriving under Thomas Tuchel, the fact that Antonio Rudiger has become arguably one of the best center-backs in the Premier League has shocked few fans. The German international has been a key part of the Blues’ ever since he signed for them from AS Roma and is now showcasing his ability under Tuchel. However, the bigger concern for Chelsea is the fact that Rudiger’s form hasn’t gone unnoticed especially since the German has less than one year left on his current contract.
Negotiations have been underway between the two parties but so far neither side has reached an agreement, which has concerned Chelsea. Not only that, it has seen ESPN report that both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are confident they can get a deal done for the German defender in January. The report has further indicated that the 28-year-old is looking to double his current £100,000-a-week, something that he is confident he will get from abroad.
Not only that, the German will be free to talk to any suitors outside England from January onwards and has admitted in the past that the interest from some of Europe’s biggest sides have made him happy. But ESPN has further reported that Chelsea are still hopeful of getting the 28-year-old to sign a new contract even if they seem unwilling to go beyond the £150,000-a-week mark.
